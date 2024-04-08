Pro Wrestling 225 returns to Albany with 225Mania event this weekend

ALBANY - Pro Wrestling 225 is partnering with Albany High School’s Wrestling team for an entertaining night of fights and fundraising. The event titled “225Mania” follows the biggest weekend in wrestling entertainment, WrestleMania.

The event is being hosted at Albany High School’s gymnasium on April 13th, 2024 with matches starting at 6 p.m. Tickets start at just $12 and can be purchased at the door or guarantee your ticket in advance at albanymania.eventbrite.com.

225 Mania will feature a title for title, champion vs. champion match between Heavyweight Champion Xtian Blake and SEC Champion Vladimir Koloff.

Chris Shaffett, volunteer coach of Hornets Wrestling commented, “Last year's event had over 600 fans in attendance with over three hours of action packed professional wrestling with special guest appearances by UFC fighter and Albany alumni Kurt Holobaugh and TikTok sensation Latham The Kid Umpire. Over and over individuals commented how much they loved the experience and how it reminded them of when they would go to watch wrestling in Loranger

for Midsouth.”

The fundraiser will support the newest sport at Albany High School, amateur wrestling. Interest from the youth in just the program’s first year skyrocketed and quickly began making a name for themselves, freshman Savannah Camarata finished as the Louisiana Classic Champion as well as State Runner Up. The funds raised will help the team purchase much needed equipment for the continued growth of the program.

Concessions will be available and guest booths such as Twisted Sisters Lemonade and Eliza’s Creations will be present with portions of their profits benefiting the wrestling team.

Pro Wrestling 225 is an independent wrestling company based out of Plaquemine, LA, with talent from all across the gulf coast that have traveled across the country entertaining crowds through the art of professional wrestling. Pro Wrestling 225 recently celebrated its 50th live

event with events spanning multiple cities from Lafayette to Houma.

Watch Pro Wrestling 225 Unleashed on WBTR Tuesdays at 10 p.m. or on YouTube at @PW225Unleashed.