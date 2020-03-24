President Trump approves major disaster declaration in Louisiana

Louisiana became the fourth state that President Donald Trump approved as a major disaster declaration after state leaders asked the federal government for resources to fight the COVID-19 outbreak.

Following Louisiana's stay-at-home order for all 4.6 million residents and the scramble for resources, such as protective gear, ventilators, and hospital beds, President Trump ordered federal assistance on Tuesday.

The financial assistance will supplement state, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic beginning on January 20, 2020, and continuing.



The declaration makes federal funding available for 'Crisis Counseling' for affected individuals in all areas in the state of Louisiana.



Federal funding is also available to state, tribal, and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations for emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance, for all areas in the State of Louisiana impacted by COVID-19.



Pete Gaynor, Administrator, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Department of Homeland Security, named George A. Robinson as the Federal Coordinating Officer for Federal recovery operations in the affected areas.



Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the State and warranted by the results of further assessments.