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Prairieville Fire Department announces new chief

1 hour 43 minutes 16 seconds ago Thursday, July 09 2026 Jul 9, 2026 July 09, 2026 11:42 AM July 09, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PRAIRIEVILLE — The Prairieville Fire Department announced the hiring of new Fire Chief Daniel Neal, PhD. 

Neal has more than 30 years of fire service experience and a national reputation for his crisis management and leadership skills, the department said. 

"Chief Neal is a 'boots-on-the-ground' leader who is ready to serve the men and women of our District and the residents of Prairieville," PFD said. 

The move is a homecoming for Neal's wife, Alicia, who is a Louisiana native, and their oldest daughter will begin her freshman year at LSU in August. 

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