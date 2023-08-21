97°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Power out along Siegen Lane after truck reportedly snagged power lines near I-10

3 hours 21 minutes 28 seconds ago Monday, August 21 2023 Aug 21, 2023 August 21, 2023 12:55 PM August 21, 2023 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Parts of Siegen Lane went dark Monday after a truck pulled down power lines at a busy intersection.

Witnesses said a truck towing a trailer clipped the lines on Siegen just north of I-10 and pulled them down, shutting down nearby traffic lights and cutting power to several businesses along the Siegen corridor.

Video appeared to show smoke coming from a traffic light control box at the intersection of Siegen and S Reitz Avenue. 

According to Entergy's outage map, more than 200 homes and businesses in the are lost electricity. It's unclear how long it will take to restore power.

This is a developing story.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days