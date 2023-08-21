Power out along Siegen Lane after truck reportedly snagged power lines near I-10

BATON ROUGE - Parts of Siegen Lane went dark Monday after a truck pulled down power lines at a busy intersection.

Witnesses said a truck towing a trailer clipped the lines on Siegen just north of I-10 and pulled them down, shutting down nearby traffic lights and cutting power to several businesses along the Siegen corridor.

Video appeared to show smoke coming from a traffic light control box at the intersection of Siegen and S Reitz Avenue.

According to Entergy's outage map, more than 200 homes and businesses in the are lost electricity. It's unclear how long it will take to restore power.

This is a developing story.