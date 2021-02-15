Power companies warn of downed trees, frozen power lines

BATON ROUGE - As thousands find themselves without power on Monday (Feb. 15) morning due to an icy winter storm, crews with Entergy and Demco are working hard to restore electricity to areas across south Louisiana.

By mid-morning, over 53,000 in Louisiana were without power, according to Entergy's website.

The company issued warnings to residents who aren't used to such icy conditions.

It issued the following information regarding power outages, "When power is disrupted during winter, many customers leave their heating systems and appliances turned on, creating too much energy demand all at once when we try to restore power."

Entergy also advised against walking near or around ice-covered power lines.

Throughout the morning WBRZ's Nadeen Abusada provided viewers with a firsthand look at the freezing conditions Entergy and Demco have been addressing.

Some cool nature pics in the middle of this crazy freeze. Just look at the frozen stems and leaves. @WBRZweather @marisanuzzowx @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/3RtXSI5l1U — Nadeen Abusada (@NadeenAbusada) February 15, 2021

This is my jacket after standing outside for an hour. Water and Ice chips all over it. @WBRZweather @WBRZ @marisanuzzowx

We can’t say it enough, Stay home! pic.twitter.com/9uyQmTBBcH — Nadeen Abusada (@NadeenAbusada) February 15, 2021

If you can stay home, stay home this weather is NOT what you want to be in. Now rain and sleet are coming down to add to those cold temps and winds. @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/t5C8xSm4L1 — Nadeen Abusada (@NadeenAbusada) February 15, 2021

It went from sleet to rain here at the Water Campus on the Mississippi River. You can also see less and less cars on the Mississippi River Bridge as they close it. @WBRZ @marisanuzzowx @WBRZweather pic.twitter.com/TwF8dGbfCv — Nadeen Abusada (@NadeenAbusada) February 15, 2021

She and other members of the WBRZ team will keep viewers updated on the latest developments in relation to the winter storm.