Power companies warn of downed trees, frozen power lines

3 hours 3 minutes 5 seconds ago Monday, February 15 2021 Feb 15, 2021 February 15, 2021 10:36 AM February 15, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - As thousands find themselves without power on Monday (Feb. 15) morning due to an icy winter storm, crews with Entergy and Demco are working hard to restore electricity to areas across south Louisiana.

By mid-morning, over 53,000 in Louisiana were without power, according to Entergy's website

The company issued warnings to residents who aren't used to such icy conditions. 

It issued the following information regarding power outages, "When power is disrupted during winter, many customers leave their heating systems and appliances turned on, creating too much energy demand all at once when we try to restore power."

Entergy also advised against walking near or around ice-covered power lines.

Throughout the morning WBRZ's Nadeen Abusada provided viewers with a firsthand look at the freezing conditions Entergy and Demco have been addressing. 

She and other members of the WBRZ team will keep viewers updated on the latest developments in relation to the winter storm. 

