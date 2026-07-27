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Portobello's Grill in Baton Rouge announces closure
ST. GEORGE — Portobello’s Grill on George O’Neal Lane has closed its doors, the owners announced on Facebook on Monday morning.
“After many wonderful years serving Baton Rouge, Portobello’s Grill served its final brunch this Sunday,” a post from owner Peter Sclafani and "the Portobello’s family" reads. “This was a difficult decision, and it is ours alone—our team gave this restaurant everything, and our guests gave us so much more.”
Gift cards will be honored at the eatery’s sister restaurant, SoLou, off Perkins Road, according to the announcement, and many of the Portobello’s staff is expected to join the SoLou team.
Kiva Guidroz opened the first Portobello's Grill in 1996 after growing up learning the industry in two of Baton Rouge's premier Italian restaurants, according to Portobello’s website. Local chef Sclafani, previously a consultant for Portobello’s, purchased a 50% stake in the then-three Portobello’s Grill locations and P-Beau’s in Denham Springs in 2020.
The new ownership team unveiled updated branding and menus at its restaurants following the pandemic.
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Last summer, the ownership group announced that Portobello’s Grill in the Bocage Village Shopping Center on Old Hammond Highway would pause regular dine-in service and would transition into a dedicated catering and private event venue.
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