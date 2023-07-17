90°
Latest Weather Blog
Portion of Iberville Parish to have water turned off for 'emergency repair'
IBERVILLE PARISH - Parish officials notified residents of an unexpected water outage Monday morning so crews could address an "emergency repair."
The Iberville Parish Utility Department said crews would be turning off water starting at around 11:30 a.m. for customers on the Intracoastal Water System West, mainly along Highway 75 in Plaquemine from Jack Millers to Highway 404.
The outage will also affect a portion of the Intracoastal Water System East, mainly in the 'back of White Castle," according to the department.
The outage should last approximately one hour. This story will be updated when water is restored.
Trending News
Officials did not specify the reason for the repair.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Southern University students keeping friend's memory alive through scholarship
-
Veto session will likely overturn anti-LGBTQ+ legislation
-
Daughter of EBR sheriff's deputy killed in summer of 2016 raising money...
-
Volunteer group finds body at Flannery Road BREC Park on Saturday
-
Normalcy returning after Plaquemine plant blast; investigation begins