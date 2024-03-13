Port Allen woman killed in hit-and-run crash Tuesday, driver arrested

PORT ALLEN - A woman who was walking along Lafiton Lane in Port Allen was killed Tuesday afternoon in a hit-and-run crash.

State Police said 37-year-old Theresa Weems of Port Allen was hit by a Jeep driven by Austin Kelly around 1:30 p.m.. Weems died at the scene.

Troopers said Kelly and his vehicle were found nearby the crash site. Kelly was arrested and booked on a felony charge of hit and run involving death.

State Police said the crash is still under investigation.