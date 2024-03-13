79°
Latest Weather Blog
Port Allen woman killed in hit-and-run crash Tuesday, driver arrested
PORT ALLEN - A woman who was walking along Lafiton Lane in Port Allen was killed Tuesday afternoon in a hit-and-run crash.
State Police said 37-year-old Theresa Weems of Port Allen was hit by a Jeep driven by Austin Kelly around 1:30 p.m.. Weems died at the scene.
Troopers said Kelly and his vehicle were found nearby the crash site. Kelly was arrested and booked on a felony charge of hit and run involving death.
Trending News
State Police said the crash is still under investigation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
CATS officially appoints interim leader as CEO
-
Man arrested for negligent homicide, allegedly driving at unsafe speeds during deadly...
-
State captures drone video of red dust site, identifying scope of work
-
First Look: See the 2024 Wearin' of the Green Grand Marshal Float
-
Veteran's roof repaired after 2 On Your Side report
Sports Video
-
LSU Softball takes down Texas with early momentum
-
LSU women's basketball loses to undefeated South Carolina 79-72 in SEC Championship...
-
Back from Omaha, it's opening day at Alex Box Stadium - What's...
-
Walker girls basketball has sights set on first state title since 1977
-
Family hopes their story of personal tragedy curbs teen suicide numbers