Port Allen police officer on leave after reportedly getting in fight outside Tigerland bar
BATON ROUGE - A Port Allen police officer is currently on leave after he was arrested in Baton Rouge for robbery and criminal damage to property.
According to reports, Port Allen police officer Zach Sibille was arrested July 30 by Baton Rouge police officers for starting a fight in the parking lot of a Tigerland bar.
Arrest documents say Sibille walked up to two people waiting in line at a food truck around 2:45 a.m. after the bar had closed. Sibille allegedly told the pair he wanted a gold chain that was around one of the people's neck and started a fight.
During the argument, Sibille pulled out a Port Allen Police badge and identification card.
Documents said Sibille and three to four others followed the victims to an apartment on Lee Drive and started a brawl in the parking lot.
The victim had his gold chain ripped from his neck during the fight and suffered injuries to his head and neck.
Officers reported to the apartment the next morning, when the victim woke up to find three of his car tires slashed.
Port Allen Police Chief Corey Hicks said Sibille was immediately put on administrative leave without pay until an investigation into the incident is complete.
