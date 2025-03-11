Port Allen mom who allegedly ordered daughter abortion drugs pleads not guilty in court

PORT ALLEN — A West Baton Rouge Parish woman who allegedly ordered an abortion-inducing drug for her pregnant daughter and forced her to take it pleaded not guilty in court Tuesday.

West Baton Rouge Parish court records said that the woman was charged with criminal abortion by means of abortion-inducing drugs. She is scheduled to return to court May 5 for a pre-trial conference.

WBRZ previously reported that the mother received the drugs mailed from Dr. Margaret D. Carpenter of New Paltz, New York, according to prosecutors. Carpenter has also been charged but New York officials say they will not extradite her to Louisiana.

District Attorney Tony Clayton said that the expecting mother did not plan on getting rid of her baby.

"She was a minor and ... she was excited," Prosecutor Tony Clayton said outside the West Baton Rouge Parish Courthouse. when the charges were announced this year. "She had planned a reveal party. She had wanted to have this baby."