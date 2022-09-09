75°
Latest Weather Blog
Port Allen man, 36, shot to death in Windsor Place neighborhood Thursday evening
BATON ROUGE - A man was shot and killed in Windsor Place neighborhood Thursday evening.
Baton Rouge police said the shooting happened near Windsor Drive and North Harco Drive off Florida Boulevard shortly before 7 p.m. A male victim, later identified as 36-year-old Joshua Sanders of Port Allen, was found in a vehicle with gunshot wounds.
Sanders died at the scene.
Trending News
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU Tiger Band gives sneak peek before sharing the field with Southern's...
-
Head of state agency loses her job after arrest in drug deal...
-
Man accused of preying on young girls at bus stops tied to...
-
Water main rupture along Perkins Road leaves roadway flooded
-
Water main rupture along Perkins Road leaves roadway flooded
Sports Video
-
New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons preview
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$: NFL Week 1; CFB Week 2
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week: Catholic QB Daniel Beale
-
Disappointed: See how LSU fans react to season opener against Florida State
-
Southeastern drops their season opener to UL Lafayette 24 to 7