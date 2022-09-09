Port Allen man, 36, shot to death in Windsor Place neighborhood Thursday evening

BATON ROUGE - A man was shot and killed in Windsor Place neighborhood Thursday evening.

Baton Rouge police said the shooting happened near Windsor Drive and North Harco Drive off Florida Boulevard shortly before 7 p.m. A male victim, later identified as 36-year-old Joshua Sanders of Port Allen, was found in a vehicle with gunshot wounds.

Sanders died at the scene.

This is a developing story.