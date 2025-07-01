92°
Latest Weather Blog
Port Allen highway will be closed while crews replace existing concrete
PORT ALLEN - DOTD will implement full road closures while it works on La. 76 near the intersection of La. 415 starting July 11.
From Friday, July 11 at 7 p.m. to Monday, July 14 at 5 a.m., the intersection will be completely closed to replace the existing concrete there.
Traffic will be detoured through the weekend.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Televangelist Jimmy Swaggart passes away after cardiac arrest
-
Police identify man killed in shooting Monday afternoon
-
Police ask for help identifying TJ Maxx thieves
-
Two Baton Rouge women among hundreds charged in fraud of programs for...
-
2une In Previews: Watson's first 4th of July Parade