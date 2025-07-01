Port Allen highway will be closed while crews replace existing concrete

PORT ALLEN - DOTD will implement full road closures while it works on La. 76 near the intersection of La. 415 starting July 11.

From Friday, July 11 at 7 p.m. to Monday, July 14 at 5 a.m., the intersection will be completely closed to replace the existing concrete there.

Traffic will be detoured through the weekend.