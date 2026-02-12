Port Allen community comes through to help veteran clean up his property

PORT ALLEN -- A veteran in Port Allen says his life has been changed after residents have helped him to clean up his property.

Last month, 84-year-old Ted Melancon was given an extra 45 days by the Port Allen City Council to clean up his property and get a new roof, or risk having his home potentially condemned.

Melancon told the Council that recent health issues were making it a struggle to get the work done.

That's when Rushing Juneau, a Port Allen Police Officer, got him some help. Juneau was unavailable for comment on Wednesday. Once the word got out, people around the area chipped in to help with the cleanup.

"We had a total of 24 contractor companies, gentlemen with their own businesses that helped," Cleanup helper Rachel Ryan said.

Companies brought equipment to assist in cleaning up Melancon's yard, but took the help a step further.

"We just got a brand new roof donated by Lifetime. We got siding for the entire house donated by a local roofing company that was just done a couple of days ago. We're going to have the painting done this weekend, so the whole outside of the house will look brand new," Ryan said.

Melancon told WBRZ that he's worked hard during his life to help people in need.

"From my past experience, I've been a Boy Scout leader, an explorer leader, and a first aid instructor. Knights of Columbus, so I've tried to do my due," Melancon said.

Now, they're returning the favor, and Melancon is blown away by all the help he's been getting.

"With everything here, this may start a movement from what I'm hearing that people will start trying to help people more and understand that you run into problems that sometimes you can't do nothing about," Melancon said.

With so much work already done, city leaders say they can close the book on this case.

We never started any condemnation proceedings. We do appreciate you abiding by the time that we gave, which was the 45 days," Port Allen Mayor Terecita Pattan said.

"Go on, move on, and have a nice day because you've gotten a lot done. You've gotten a heck of a lot more done than a lot of other people," Councilman Gary Hubble said.

Rachel Ryan says that Melancon will even get new flooring that will be put in next week.