80°
Latest Weather Blog
Popular coffee shop chain Dutch Bros opens near LSU campus
BATON ROUGE — A national coffee shop chain just opened a brand new location in Baton Rouge near LSU campus.
The new Dutch Bros started serving drinks at 625 Frogmore Drive, off of Lee Drive near Burbank Drive. Its menu features coffees, smoothies, teas, lemonades and other specialty drinks.
Dutch Bros started in Grants Pass, Oregon, in 1992 and now has more than 1,000 locations in 19 states.
The coffee shop is open Sunday through Thursday from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday through Saturday from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Healthcare worker arrested after allegedly burning man with a lighter in Assumption...
-
One person airlifted after two-car crash along La. 16 in Livingston Parish
-
Hammond Police searching for woman who they say stole from Ulta
-
2une In Previews: Livingston Parish Library Book Festival celebrates its 10th year...
-
2 Your Town St. Francisville: Doctor-turned designer spends days adding color to...
Sports Video
-
Week 7 Fans' Choice Finalists: VOTE NOW!
-
Students react to firing of Terrence Graves as Southern University football head...
-
WATCH: Southern interim coach Fred McNair speaks to media for first time...
-
Southern University head coach Terrence Graves fired after 1-6 start to Jaguars'...
-
LSU drops 10 spots in AP Top 25 Poll after loss to...