Popeyes chicken sandwich already available at some locations

The time has come. Popeyes' ultra-popular chicken sandwich has made its long-awaited return a little early at some locations.

At least one Popeyes located in Central confirmed to WBRZ that the sandwich is already back on the menu as of Friday afternoon. Signage heralding the early return of the delicacy has also been reported at other locations around the Baton Rouge area.

Popeyes announced earlier this week that the sandwich would make its return Sunday, Nov. 3, after an overwhelming customer response forced the company to temporarily take it off the menu. A cryptic tweet posted Friday suggests that all locations were fully stocked up on the sandwich but maintained that the actual return date would be Sunday.

This is not a drill... We’re fully stocked. pic.twitter.com/kMVXd9pyaV — Popeyes Chicken (@PopeyesChicken) November 1, 2019

So much for that, it seems.