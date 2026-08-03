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Ponchatoula Police searching for man wanted in connection to Tractor Supply theft
PONCHATOULA — The Ponchatoula Police Department asked for the public's help on Monday in identifying an individual wanted in relation to a theft at Tractor Supply.
According to the department, the man was last seen leaving the scene in a white Jeep with tinted windows.
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Anyone with information is urged to contact the Ponchatoula Police Department at 985-386-6548.
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