Ponchatoula Police searching for man wanted in connection to Tractor Supply theft

PONCHATOULA — The Ponchatoula Police Department asked for the public's help on Monday in identifying an individual wanted in relation to a theft at Tractor Supply.

According to the department, the man was last seen leaving the scene in a white Jeep with tinted windows.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Ponchatoula Police Department at 985-386-6548.