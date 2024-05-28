Ponchatoula police officer found dead in cruiser parked outside grocery store

PONCHATOULA — A Ponchatoula police officer was found dead inside her police car in the parking lot of a Ponchatoula grocery store Tuesday morning.

Officials said Cpl. Pricilla Dean Pierson was parked in the Rouses parking lot on La. 22 overnight. Bystanders believed she was sleeping until an employee checked on her and found her unresponsive. The Tangipahoa Parish Coroner was contacted soon after.

The cause of the officer's death was not immediately clear and was pending an autopsy.

"Cpl. Pierson bravely served the department for six years. She began her career as a part-time communications officer and earned her current position as a Cpl. in the patrol division," a statement from Chief Bry Layrisson said. “She was a great person, wife, and an outstanding mother."

Pierson is survived by her husband Larry, three children and two step-children. Larry Pierson, a captain with the Ponchatoula Police, has been with the agency 25 years.

“Our community has experienced a tremendous loss today. We ask that you continue praying for Pricilla’s family, Larry, and her friends and co-workers," Layrisson said. "We will forever be grateful for Cpl. Pricilla Pierson’s service to our department and community."