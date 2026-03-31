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Ponchatoula police looking for person accused of stealing from Waffle House

20 minutes 58 seconds ago Tuesday, March 31 2026 Mar 31, 2026 March 31, 2026 12:06 PM March 31, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PONCHATOULA — Ponchatoula police are looking for a person accused of stealing from a Waffle House. 

The police department provided a picture of the suspect, who they say stole from the Waffle House on Saturday.

Police said the suspect left the restaurant in a gray Chevrolet Sedan.

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Ponchatoula police ask anyone with information about the person's identity to call 985-386-6548. 

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