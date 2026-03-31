Ponchatoula police looking for person accused of stealing from Waffle House

PONCHATOULA — Ponchatoula police are looking for a person accused of stealing from a Waffle House.

The police department provided a picture of the suspect, who they say stole from the Waffle House on Saturday.

Police said the suspect left the restaurant in a gray Chevrolet Sedan.

Ponchatoula police ask anyone with information about the person's identity to call 985-386-6548.