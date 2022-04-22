79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police: Woman killed in 18-wheeler crash near I-10/I-12 split overnight

1 hour 52 minutes 38 seconds ago Friday, April 22 2022 Apr 22, 2022 April 22, 2022 4:43 PM April 22, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Emily Davison

BATON ROUGE - A woman was killed in a crash involving an 18-wheeler on I-12 East early Friday morning.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the crash happened around 1:30 a.m. Friday near the I-10/I-12 split.

Police said a car was attempting to merge onto I-10 East from I-12 when it struck the front of an 18-wheeler.

A passenger in the car, 57-year-old Ruth Land, sustained fatal injuries. She was transported to a hospital but later died.

Trending News

The crash remains under investigation.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days