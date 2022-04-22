79°
Police: Woman killed in 18-wheeler crash near I-10/I-12 split overnight
BATON ROUGE - A woman was killed in a crash involving an 18-wheeler on I-12 East early Friday morning.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said the crash happened around 1:30 a.m. Friday near the I-10/I-12 split.
Police said a car was attempting to merge onto I-10 East from I-12 when it struck the front of an 18-wheeler.
A passenger in the car, 57-year-old Ruth Land, sustained fatal injuries. She was transported to a hospital but later died.
The crash remains under investigation.
