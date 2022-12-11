Police: Woman allegedly was sexually assaulted, wounded off Scotland Avenue Sunday morning

BATON ROUGE - A woman was allegedly sexually assaulted and injured in an attack off Scotland Avenue early Sunday morning.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers met with the victim at a hospital around 6:40 a.m. Sunday after she reported the assault.

The woman told police the assault happened on Rosenwald Road, near the Scotland Avenue intersection, that morning. At some point in the altercation, the attacker reportedly fired a gun into the ground, which caused an injury to the woman's leg.

The exact cause of her wound is currently unknown, according to police.

This is an ongoing investigation.