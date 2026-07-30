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Police seeking info for Hammond gas station burglary
HAMMOND — Hammond Police are seeking information about a burglary that occurred at the On the Run gas station on East Morris Avenue earlier this week.
On Tuesday, Hammond Police responded to the On the Run following a burglary alarm and found one of the front windows were shattered. Investigators learned that a white male wearing a white hoodie, dark pants and a light-colored backpack was observed breaking the window and removing merchandise.
The man fled west toward downtown and allegedly met up with a woman, before they continued north towards East Thomas Street.
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Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Dustin Williams with the Hammond Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 985-277-5755 or williams_dj@hammond.org, via the Hammond Police Department’s Facebook page, or through Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa’s anonymous tip line at 1-800-554-5245.
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