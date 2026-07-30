Police seeking info for Hammond gas station burglary

HAMMOND — Hammond Police are seeking information about a burglary that occurred at the On the Run gas station on East Morris Avenue earlier this week.

On Tuesday, Hammond Police responded to the On the Run following a burglary alarm and found one of the front windows were shattered. Investigators learned that a white male wearing a white hoodie, dark pants and a light-colored backpack was observed breaking the window and removing merchandise.

The man fled west toward downtown and allegedly met up with a woman, before they continued north towards East Thomas Street.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Dustin Williams with the Hammond Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 985-277-5755 or williams_dj@hammond.org, via the Hammond Police Department’s Facebook page, or through Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa’s anonymous tip line at 1-800-554-5245.