Police searching for man who hit officer with chair before running away

NEW ORLEANS - Police are looking for a man who hit an officer with a metal chair and then ran away early Monday morning.

New Orleans Police Department said officers believe the subject is 21 years old, standing around 5'11" with a medium build.

Officers said the man grabbed a metal chair, hit an officer with it and then ran from the 800 block of Harrison Avenue around 1:20 a.m. Jan. 3.

The officer suffered minor injuries and upon location, the subject will be arrested for battery of a police officer.

Anyone with information should call (504) 658-6030.