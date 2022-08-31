Police raid along Government Street tied to huge heist in East Feliciana; officers looking for stolen guns, vehicles

BATON ROUGE - Police searched a house on the outskirts of the Garden District late Wednesday morning after investigators learned it was tied to a massive theft reported in another parish.

Photos taken around 10 a.m. showed a mass of Baton Rouge police officers outside the home on Camellia Avenue, just off Government Street. Witnesses reported seeing a SWAT team and officers with guns drawn outside the home.

East Feliciana Sheriff Jeff Travis told WBRZ the raid was related to a theft at an unoccupied home where the owner recently died. On Saturday it was discovered a trove of valuables were missing from the house, including guns, motorcycles and other vehicles.

Deputies reportedly watched the East Feliciana property and arrested two suspected thieves when they showed back up at the house Tuesday. Investigators questioned those suspects, and they led law enforcement to the house in Baton Rouge Wednesday.

Sources said officers recovered multiple stolen vehicles and other missing items at the Baton Rouge home Wednesday.

The two known suspects were arrested, and the sheriff's office is still investigating whether anyone else was involved.