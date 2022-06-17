92°
Police: Missing Baton Rouge teen found safe near Port Allen

Friday, June 17 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police have located a teen that went missing shortly after midnight on Friday. 

Demetrick Porter was found in the Port Allen area. He is safe and unharmed.

