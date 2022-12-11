Police: Man found shot to death off Veterans Memorial Boulevard Saturday afternoon

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating after finding a man shot to death off Veterans Memorial Boulevard Saturday evening.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 37-year-old Deandre Duncan was found with an apparent gunshot wound on Edwin Street, off Veterans Memorial Boulevard, around 5:50 p.m. Saturday. Officers said he died at the scene.

No more information was immediately available.

Anyone with information should contact BRPD at (225) 389-4869.