Police: Man, 38, found shot to death off Scenic Highway late Saturday morning

BATON ROUGE - A man was found shot to death off Scenic Highway late Saturday morning.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers found 38-year-old Duquares Smith dead with multiple gunshot wounds on Sherwood Street, not far from Scenic Highway, around 11:15 a.m.

No motive or suspect has been identified, police say.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact BRPD at (225) 389-4869.