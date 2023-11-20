Police looking for group who gunned down 18-year-old, shot another person at Dougherty Drive apartment complex

BATON ROUGE - One person was killed and another was hurt in a shooting at an apartment complex on Dougherty Drive Saturday night.

Emergency responders said the shooting happened at the Pine Square Apartments along Dougherty Drive around 10 p.m.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said 18-year-old Keandre Simpson and the other victim left the complex to go to the store. After coming back, the two were sitting in a car in the parking lot.

Police said several people walked through the drive-in gate and opened fire on the car, killing Simpson. The other victim ran to the apartments for help and was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.