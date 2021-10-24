78°
Latest Weather Blog
Police investigating fatal stabbing on North 36th Street
BATON ROUGE - BRPD Detectives are investigating the death of a man, found stabbed to death inside his home Saturday morning.
Police say investigators found 59-year-old Gerald Taylor dead from apparent stab wounds, inside his home on North 36th Street.
The motive and suspect are unknown at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Violent Crimes Unit or Crime Stoppers.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
I-10 westbound near Grosse Tete closed Saturday night
-
Loved ones honor victim of domestic violence at Southern homecoming tailgate
-
FDA OKs mixing COVID vaccines; backs Moderna, J&J boosters
-
'Pedal Pub' party bikes coming to downtown Baton Rouge
-
Companion Animal Alliance working to find solution to shelter overflow