Police investigating fatal stabbing on North 36th Street

BATON ROUGE - BRPD Detectives are investigating the death of a man, found stabbed to death inside his home Saturday morning.

Police say investigators found 59-year-old Gerald Taylor dead from apparent stab wounds, inside his home on North 36th Street.

The motive and suspect are unknown at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Violent Crimes Unit or Crime Stoppers.