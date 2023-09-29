Latest Weather Blog
Police identify three dead in Friday morning crash on Hooper Road
BATON ROUGE - Three people died in a crash Friday morning on Hooper Road, emergency officials said.
According to Louisiana State Police, the crash involved and resulted in the deaths of 76-year-old Johnny Duncan, 67-year-old Mary Fox and 48-year-old Jennifer Pate of Baton Rouge.
The crash occurred after Duncan's 2008 Dodge Ram pickup, which was traveling west in the eastbound lane, collided head-on with Fox's 1997 Chevrolet Silverado, causing the Silverado to spin and strike a 1999 Dodge Ram, whose driver suffered minor injuries.
All three who died succumbed to their injuries at the scene.
Louisiana State Police provided this explanation:
Officials said the coroner's office was called to the scene of a car crash on Hooper Road around 9:45 a.m. near Mickens Road.
