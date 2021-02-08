Latest Weather Blog
Police identify suspect on the run after deadly Zachary shooting
BATON ROUGE - Police have identified the suspect involved in a shooting death Sunday night in Zachary.
Jeffery Neff, 34, is wanted on charges of second-degree murder, illegal discharge of a firearm, violating a restraining order, and stalking.
The deadly incident unfolded in Zachary's Live Oak Trace community on Hidden Pass Drive.
Officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office reported Monday that the deceased individual, 32-year-old Kylan Givens, sustained multiple gunshot wounds before passing away.
The suspect was arrested previously for domestic abuse, stalking, and simple battery since 2016. Authorities have not yet located Neff, but are asking those with information on his whereabouts to contact police.
Details related to a motive or other possible suspects have yet to be released by the Zachary Police Department.
This is a developing story.
