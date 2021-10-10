Police arrest students who filmed violent attack on teacher, posted it on social media

Warning: Video contains explicit language

COVINGTON - A high school student was arrested in St. Tammany Parish after she allegedly attacked her physically disabled teacher as part of a social media challenge. Two others were arrested days later for posting the assault on social media.

The Covington Police Department said the attack happened Wednesday at Covington High School. The department said the student, 18-year-old Larrianna Jackson, was caught on video punching the 64-year-old teacher, knocking her to the ground.

Two others who filmed the attack are also facing a charge of unlawful posting Of criminal activity for notoriety and publicity. The police department identified one of those additional suspects as Trinity Gervais, 18. The third suspect was said to be a juvenile and was not identified.

Officers believe the attack was likely prompted by a viral social media challenge circulating on TikTok which involves users damaging school property or physically assaulting teachers. The social media platform said Thursday afternoon it would remove any post propagating the trend.

Jackson was booked on a charge of battery of a school teacher.