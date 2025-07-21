Police arrest four suspects accused in Ponchatoula drive-by shooting that left teen dead

PONCHATOULA - Four people were arrested Monday morning after a 17-year-old was killed and two other people were hurt in a Ponchatoula drive-by shooting on Sunday afternoon.

The Ponchatoula Police Department said 17-year-old Marvin Wells, another 17-year-old and a 59-year-old were all shot along Lakeside Circle and taken to a hospital, where Wells died. The other two victims are in stable condition.

The victims were walking along Southwest Railroad Avenue on Sunday afternoon when a speeding car stopped next to them and the people inside opened fire.

One of the teens ran home, still bleeding from the bullet wound, and asked his mother for help. As she came back outside, she said 17-year-old Marvin Wells was lying face down in the grass.

“I was the first to come up here and turn him over,” the woman who asked not to be identified said. “I turned him over, and he was gone.”

The other person shot was a 59-year-old man who was sitting on his porch when he heard the bullets.

"I'm still shaken up and sore,” he said. “I just thank God that I'm still alive.”

Police arrested 19-year-old Julius Glass Jr., 18-year-old Kera Wolbers and 16-year-old Ray Delmer Carter around 9:30 a.m.

They were arrested on first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, assault by drive-by shooting, aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce, illegal weapons or dangerous instrumentalities and aggravated second-degree battery.

Ponchatoula Police Chief Bry Layrisson said he’s taken note of a rise in teen-on-teen violence in the city over the past four years.

“One passed away and several are going to prison,” Layrisson said. “So it's just a sad day in Ponchatoula.”

Deputies also arrested 50-year-old Dorris Carter, a homeowner who let the suspects stay on his property as law enforcement was searching for them. He was booked for three counts of accessory after the fact and one count of failure to report the commission of certain felonies.