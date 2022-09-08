Police arrest armed man accused of assaulting girls waiting for school bus

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly sexually assaulted one girl and pointed a gun at another while they were waiting for the school bus on back-to-back mornings.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said 26-year-old Hunter Talley terrorized the first victim at a school bus pick-up location on Birch Street on Sept. 1. Officers said Talley pointed a gun at a 13-year-old girl waiting for the bus, called her over to his truck, then groped her before driving off.

The second encounter happened around 7:30 a.m. Friday while another 12-year-old girl was waiting for a school bus along Mohican Street, near Prescott Road. WBRZ first reported on that encounter last week. Though BRPD acknowledged the investigation, police refused to say anything about the incident at the time.

Talley reportedly pulled out a gun and tried to grab the child, prompting the girl to run to a nearby home for help.

On Tuesday, officers monitoring the area where the attacks happened spotted Talley's truck. The vehicle was running but unoccupied, and police spotted a "firearms box" on the passenger seat. He was taken into custody when he returned to the truck.

Talley was taken into custody and booked for two counts of aggravated assault and one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile.