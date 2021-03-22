Latest Weather Blog
Police arrest 20-year-old in deadly shooting that left teen hurt
BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a 20-year-old man Thursday for his suspected involvement in a January shooting that left a child hurt and fatally wounded an adult.
Authorities arrested Isreal Jones for his alleged involvement in the shooting death of 26-year-old Aurtrell Bivens.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened Jan. 5 on N 23rd Street near Cherry Street. Investigators said Bivens and a juvenile were inside a vehicle when an unknown suspect opened fire.
Bivens was rushed to a hospital at the time but ultimately died on Jan. 19.
The child suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the attack.
Jones was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.
BRPD is still investigating the shooting.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Parish officials prepping for potential flooding this week
-
Months after dropping controversial name, new sign installed at Liberty High
-
Cortana Mall being torn down as city clears way for new Amazon...
-
Ronnie Anderson, former head of the Louisiana Farm Bureau, recovering at home...
-
All essential workers 16 and up now elegible for COVID vaccines