Police arrest 20-year-old in deadly shooting that left teen hurt

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a 20-year-old man Thursday for his suspected involvement in a January shooting that left a child hurt and fatally wounded an adult.

Authorities arrested Isreal Jones for his alleged involvement in the shooting death of 26-year-old Aurtrell Bivens.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened Jan. 5 on N 23rd Street near Cherry Street. Investigators said Bivens and a juvenile were inside a vehicle when an unknown suspect opened fire.

Bivens was rushed to a hospital at the time but ultimately died on Jan. 19.

The child suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the attack.

Jones was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.

BRPD is still investigating the shooting.