Police: 6-year-old left in hot car at Louisiana casino; woman arrested for child desertion
SHREVEPORT - Police arrested a woman for leaving a child inside a hot car at a casino parking garage.
Shreveport Police said they were called to Bally's Casino, where they found the 6-year-old in the car with the engine turned off and windows rolled up. The child was rushed to a hospital and is expected make a full recovery.
Police arrested the child's guardian, 49-year-old Kit Yu, and booked her with child desertion.
Officials said the child was released to the custody of a family member.
