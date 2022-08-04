79°
Police: 6-year-old left in hot car at Louisiana casino; woman arrested for child desertion

Thursday, August 04 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

SHREVEPORT - Police arrested a woman for leaving a child inside a hot car at a casino parking garage.

Shreveport Police said they were called to Bally's Casino, where they found the 6-year-old in the car with the engine turned off and windows rolled up. The child was rushed to a hospital and is expected make a full recovery.  

Police arrested the child's guardian, 49-year-old Kit Yu, and booked her with child desertion.

Officials said the child was released to the custody of a family member.

