Police: 6 adults, 2 juveniles arrested after shootout near downtown Hammond overnight

HAMMOND - Eight people, including two juveniles, were arrested overnight after a shootout near downtown Hammond.

The Hammond Police Department said they responded to reports of gunfire at North Oak and West Robert Streets, near Cate Square Park, around 2:15 a.m. Friday.

Upon arrival, police found a vehicle with several bullet holes. They then saw two groups of people shooting at each other before fleeing in two separate vehicles.

Hammond police officers worked with Louisiana State Police to track down both vehicles and arrest eight suspects. Police also recovered six firearms and methamphetamine from the vehicles.

The eight individuals arrested will face the following charges:

- Cameron Lee, 20, of Kentwood: principle to attempted first-degree murder and compounding a felony

- Damain Barnes, 22, of Kentwood: attempted first-degree murder, drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and compounding a felony

- Sinadra Coleman, 29, of Kentwood: attempted first-degree murder and compounding a felony

- Kevin Coleman, 26, of Kentwood: principle to attempted first-degree murder and compounding a felony

- Jaquan Muse, 21, of Ponchatoula: unlawful discharge of a firearm in city limits and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile

- Gregory Cook, 23, of Hammond: unlawful discharge of a firearm in city limits and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile

- A 15-year-old juvenile from Hammond: juvenile in possession of a firearm, unlawful discharge of a firearm in city limits and misrepresentation to enter a drinking establishment

- A 16-year-old juvenile from Ponchatoula: misrepresentation to enter a drinking establishment

Police said no one was injured in the shootout.