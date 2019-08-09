Latest Weather Blog
Police: 16-year-old charged with murder, armed robbery after body dumped in BREC park
BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested a juvenile accused of shooting an 18-year-old in the head and dumping his body in broad daylight.
The incident was reported around 1 p.m. June 26 at a BREC park near the intersection of Perkins Road and Kenilworth Parkway, by Olympia Stadium. Sources said the body was dumped from a car.
Police identified the victim as 18-year-old Davonta Deon London. The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office says he died of a gunshot wound to the head.
On Thursday, police announced the arrest of a 16-year-old boy in the killing. The teen was not being identified due to his age. The teenager is facing charges of first degree murder and armed robbery.
Police say the juvenile robbed London, shot him, dumped the body and drove off in the victim's car.
Officials believe the vehicle that dumped the body at the park around 12:50 p.m. turned left on Kenilworth and drove toward Highland Road.
We’re on scene where a body was found at the Perkins Road Community Park. This is near the baseball fields. A BRPD PIO just got on scene hoping to have more info soon @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/pXCNbrGNHK— Sydney Kern (@sydneykern) June 26, 2019
Police have not released any further details at this time.
