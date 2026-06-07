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Pole vault star Duplantis loses for 1st time in 3 years at home Diamond League event
STOCKHOLM, Sweden (AP) — Swedish star Armand “Mondo” Duplantis fell to his first loss in the pole vault since 2023 at his home Diamond League event in Stockholm on Sunday.
Duplantis cleared 5.80 meters — 0.51 lower than his latest world record — but failed twice at 6.00 and once at 6.05.
Kurtis Marschall of Australia won with a vault of 5.90.
It was Duplantis’ first outdoor event of the year.
″I felt a bit unfocused today,” Duplantis said in quotes on olympics.com, “and I really did not want to lose here in front of my family and fans.
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“I have not lost in three years, but hats off to Kurtis today who beat me fair and square and I have no excuses.”
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