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Pole vault star Duplantis loses for 1st time in 3 years at home Diamond League event

3 hours 5 seconds ago Sunday, June 07 2026 Jun 7, 2026 June 07, 2026 8:32 PM June 07, 2026 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

STOCKHOLM, Sweden (AP) — Swedish star Armand “Mondo” Duplantis fell to his first loss in the pole vault since 2023 at his home Diamond League event in Stockholm on Sunday.

Duplantis cleared 5.80 meters — 0.51 lower than his latest world record — but failed twice at 6.00 and once at 6.05.

Kurtis Marschall of Australia won with a vault of 5.90.

It was Duplantis’ first outdoor event of the year.

″I felt a bit unfocused today,” Duplantis said in quotes on olympics.com, “and I really did not want to lose here in front of my family and fans.

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“I have not lost in three years, but hats off to Kurtis today who beat me fair and square and I have no excuses.”

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