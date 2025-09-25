77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Pointe Coupee Parish students among most truant in the state, new study says

1 hour 54 minutes 5 seconds ago Thursday, September 25 2025 Sep 25, 2025 September 25, 2025 6:10 PM September 25, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A new analysis from the Public Affairs Research Council shows a disturbing trend when it comes to truancy in Louisiana schools.

The study says truancy has spiked to about 40 percent since the pandemic, which is well above previous averages. The state defines Truancy as five or more unexcused absences in a semester.


Source: Louisiana Department of Education 

PARC says there was previously a spike in truancy during the 2012-2018 school year, before falling back down until the 2020-2021 school year.

Trending News

Pointe Coupee Parish tops the list of school systems with the highest truancy rates, with about 66 percent, while Ascension Parish has the lowest, sitting around 21 percent.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days