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Pointe Coupee Parish FEMA Disaster Recovery Center opening Thursday

1 hour 3 minutes 5 seconds ago Monday, July 27 2026 Jul 27, 2026 July 27, 2026 3:57 PM July 27, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

INNIS — Starting Thursday, Pointe Coupee Parish residents who are looking for assistance following Tropical Storm Arthur will be able to get in-person help with filling out FEMA forms. 

The FEMA Disaster Recovery Center will be located at 6444 LA-1 at the Innis Library and offers help with applying for FEMA, SBA and state disaster assistance, accessing financial resources including loans and grants and answering questions about the recovery process.

The center will be open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will be closed on Sundays. No appointment is needed. Walk-ins are welcome.

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For more information, residents can call 225-638-9556.

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