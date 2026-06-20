Pointe Coupee deputies distributing hot meals to support recent flood victims following tropical storm

LETTSWORTH — The Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office is giving out hot meals on Saturday to support recent flood victims following Tropical Storm Arthur.

Residents can pick up meals from the Heart of Worship Church on Legonier Access Road in Lettsworth beginning at 11:30 a.m.

"We understand that many families are facing challenges as they recover from the flood," the sheriff's office posted on social media. "Our goal is to provide a warm meal, encouragement, and support to those in need."

Four families were evacuated from their homes on Thursday after flood waters began to rise, leading to a shelter being opened at the Civic Center in New Roads.