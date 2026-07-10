Plaquemine Police Department receives stuffed animal donations to distribute to kids in crisis

PLAQUEMINE — The Plaquemine Police Department received several boxes full of stuffed animals from a group providing toys for first responders to help comfort kids in crisis.

The officers will distribute the toys to children they encounter in precarious situations while performing their duties.

Lila's Patrol Pals also donated the toys for officers to give kids "that may simply just need a 'pick me up.'"

"I'm sure these gifts will bring joy to those children that need a 'friend' while going through a rough patch," Plaquemine Police said.