Plaquemine man in custody to face attempted murder counts

Monday, November 06 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Jonathan Shelley

PLAQUEMINE - The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office on Monday arrested a suspect wanted on two counts of attempted murder.

The department said it was looking for Donald Ray Dupuy, a Plaquemine man who was last known to reside in the 58000 block of Bell Street.

Shortly after it asked the public for assistance, officials said that Dupuy was in custody.

Details on the incident that led to the charges were not immediately available.

