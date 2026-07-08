Planned technology outage to affect all Pointe Coupee schools' internet starting Thursday

NEW ROADS - A planned technology outage will affect internet and telephone services at all Pointe Coupee Parish schools starting Thursday, the Pointe Coupee Parish School Board said.

The school board said the "Central Office and all schools will be impacted by a planned Internet outage beginning Thursday, July 9, 2026, and continuing potentially through Monday, July 13, 2026." The interruption was "necessitated by circumstances beyond our control," according to school officials.

Officials said more updates will be available via their Facebook and the district mobile app.