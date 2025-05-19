89°
Pier, boat on fire along False River
NEW ROADS - A boat on fire was left drifting on False River Monday morning.
The Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office said a home on Island Road's pier caught fire, along with a boat parked there. The boat started drifting out into False River.
WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for more information on how the fire started and whether there were any injuries.
