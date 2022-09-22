76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Photos: Police looking for man suspected of vandalizing Tiger Stadium, LSU monuments

21 hours 7 minutes 43 seconds ago Wednesday, September 21 2022 Sep 21, 2022 September 21, 2022 7:19 AM September 21, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Police are trying to identify a man seen on surveillance video who is suspected of vandalizing Tiger Stadium and other landmarks across campus a day before the LSU-Southern football game.

Officials posted images of the man on their Facebook Wednesday morning, asking anyone with information on his identity to contact Crime Stoppers. He is believed to be responsible for spray-painting Tiger Stadium and statues of Mike the Tiger and Shaquille O'Neal.

Trending News

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact authorities at (225)344-7867.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days