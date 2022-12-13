Photos: Major damage reported in Texas as storm system moves into Louisiana

76°
1 hour 16 minutes 41 seconds ago Tuesday, December 13 2022 Dec 13, 2022 December 13, 2022 1:02 PM December 13, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DALLAS, Tx. - North Texas was hit hard as a major storm system brought wind, rain and reported tornado sightings Tuesday morning.

Much of the Texas impacts were reported in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Photos and video shared by local news outlets showed roofs ripped apart by strong winds and potential tornados.

The same system will bring a severe weather threat to Baton Rouge and its surrounding areas starting late Tuesday and throughout Wednesday morning. 

Read more on conditions in the capital area and get the latest forecast here.

