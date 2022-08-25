85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Photos: City lays out plans for Nicholson Drive expansion near LSU

49 minutes 58 seconds ago Thursday, August 25 2022 Aug 25, 2022 August 25, 2022 2:20 PM August 25, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - City officials shared a first look Thursday at a project that will widen Nicholson Drive near LSU.

The first phase, of what city officials plan to be a three-phase project, will focus on Nicholson between Brightside Drive and Gourrier Avenue, along the edge of campus. The plan will double the busy stretch of highway from two lanes to four and incorporate multiple J-turns.

The $15 million project will also add a median, a 10-foot shared path and six-foot bike lanes on both sides. The city also plans to implement drainage improvements along Nicholson. 

Construction is slated to begin in 2024 and is expected to take about two years to complete.

The city plans to expand Nicholson even more in two additional phases: between Bluebonnet Boulevard and Ben Hur Drive and between Gardere Lane and the parish line

