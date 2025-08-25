78°
Pet dies after Springfield trailer catches fire early Monday morning
SPRINGFIELD — Springfield and Maurepas firefighters put out a travel trailer fire early Monday morning
Fire crews responded to the West Street fire around 2:26 a.m. The residents of the trailer were able to escape without being hurt, but the family's pet died in the fire.
"The American Red Cross has been contacted to provide assistance to the family," fire crews said.
