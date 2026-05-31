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Pet cancer awareness event celebrates lives of lost dogs, offers support to owners

1 hour 6 minutes 36 seconds ago Sunday, May 31 2026 May 31, 2026 May 31, 2026 4:29 PM May 31, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Dog owners who have lost a pet to cancer or currently care for an animal with cancer gathered on Sunday for fellowship and information. 

The "All Paws on Deck" event featured a pet memorial wall, information about financial assistance for owners whose dogs are suffering from cancer, contests for pups and pet adoptions for people ready to bring a furry friend back into their home. 

The event runs from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. outside the Main Library at Goodwood. 

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